ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The conference will welcome world leaders, heads of government, and representatives of international bodies and civil societies, who are set to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at tackling climate change.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will lead a high-level delegation at the conference, which provides an opportunity for the UAE to strengthen existing sustainable development partnerships and support international climate action initiatives.

The delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit will include H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director; and Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.