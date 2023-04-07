President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, to commend the deep-rooted and historical ties that bind the two countries and peoples.

The letter also included an invitation for H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to attend COP28, which will be held in the UAE in November this year.

The letter was delivered by Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, to H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, in a meeting at Dar Al-Yamama Palace.

Dr. Al Neyadi praised the strong relations between the UAE and Kuwait and the high-level of cooperation in various fields, pointing to the importance of further advancing ties in line with the vision of the two countries’ leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Emiri Diwan Affairs, and retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiyab, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince.