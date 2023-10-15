President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, today at Qasr Al Shati. During their meeting, they discussed the utmost priority of ensuring complete protection for civilian lives and emphasised the urgent need to open humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of medical and relief aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The meeting addressed the need to intensify regional and international diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, violence, and crises in the region in light of the impact of serious developments.

The two sides discussed the importance of actively pursuing a clear political vision to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that strengthens regional security and stability. In this regard, they reiterated their joint commitment to enhancing stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

During the meeting, His Highness the President and the US Secretary of State also reviewed the strategic cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and US and ways to develop ties in various fields to serve common interests.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; in addition to the accompanying delegation of the US Secretary of State.