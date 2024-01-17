Abu Dhabi – Palms Sports, a unit of International Holding Company (IHC), has been awarded AED 282.70 million worth of new and renewed contracts with Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

The first deal holds a duration period of 30 months and is valued at AED 68.70 million, according to a press release. It covers the delivery of Jiu-Jitsu training to school children across Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the AED 214 million agreement aligns with the School Jiu-jitsu program in the Northern Emirates, which returns on a much wider scale, reaching 117 schools across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports, underlined that the two contracts are part of Palms Sports’ 2024 plans to multiply its reach and scope of operations to cover a much larger geographic domain.

The firm seeks to provide a wider array of services and achieve its targeted levels of diversification, growth, and increased market share.

Last December, Palms Sports inked two deals with UAE government entities at a combined value of AED 76 million.

