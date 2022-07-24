The UAE will experience a cloudy weather with chances of rain in different areas during the coming few days, according to forecasters.

In a report issued on Sunday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said from Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain of different intensity at intervals. It will start over the eastern and northern regions of the country, then extend rainy clouds over some coastal and western areas. A decrease in temperatures and clouds by Thursday evening can be expected.

“This is as a result of the movement of the Tropical Convergence Line towards the north, followed by an extension of an upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan, assisting the flow of different formations of clouds from Oman Sea towards the country, interspersed with convective rainy clouds accompanied by lightning and thunder at times,” said the NCM report.

Residents can also expect moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds blowing fresh to strong at times, especially with convective clouds. This may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to a poor horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea during this period will be moderate to rough and very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).