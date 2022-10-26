The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee on Wednesday announced its program of activities for celebrating the UAE's 51st National Day.

Events will take place across Sharjah's cities and key tourist and cultural destinations from November 24 to December 3, shedding light on the country's achievements, history, and heritage for a whole month.

National celebrations

Sharjah will host events in various locations from November 24 to December 3. The celebrations will be held on Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.

Opening ceremony at Sharjah National Park

The celebration includes a musical performance entitled 'Sultan of Giving' about the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting the urban, cultural, and environmental development achieved under his rule. There will also be a performance called 'New Era', in addition to other

daily activities from 4.30pm-10pm on November 29 – December 3. Other attractions include a snow village, snow sculpting of national landmarks, and a model of Sharjah landmarks, among others.

Musical evenings - Al Majaz Amphitheater and Khorfakkan Amphitheater

Al Majaz Amphitheater will host musical performances featuring Balqees and Latifa on November 26, while Khorfakkan Amphitheater will host Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad on December 3. The proceeds of these musical evenings will go to "The Big Heart Foundation" to support children, vulnerable people and families in need around the world.

Al Dhaid City

Al Dhaid City celebrations are held at Al Dhaid Fort from Thursday to Saturday, i.e, 1-3 December. The morning activities run from 8am to 11am on the first day, while evening activities extend over the three days from 4pm to 10pm. Celebrations in Al Dhaid include the national march, camel racing, traditional performances, and other cultural events.

Al Bataeh

Al Bataeh will host celebrations from November 28-30 in parks and residential areas, including a popular march by government departments and agencies, residents of Al Bataeh, schools, the Sharjah Scouts Commission, and the military band with the participation of folk groups, horse shows, classic cars, and tourist buses.

Mleiha

On November 24, Mleiha Public Park will be adorned with a national march led by military music, a military band, competitions and various games, prizes, and raffles. Several segments will be performed with the participation of educational institutions.

Kalba and Wadi Al Helo

Kalba will celebrate on November 27 from 8am to 8pm. Celebrations in Wadi Al Helo will take place on November 30, including a national march, musical performances at Kalba, an operetta, and Al Fursan air show, and sports events and competitions sponsored by Sharjah Marine Sports Club. Kalba Corniche will also host a variety of shows and activities on November 28.

Wadi Al Helo celebrations will take place at the Heritage Village from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in the presence of the Wali of Wadi Al Helou. The ceremony will include school performances in coordination with the Department of Culture and Information, and a segment entitled 'Between the Past and the Present' in coordination with the Theater Department, in addition to performances by folk groups (Yowlah), folk dances in coordination with schools, and the distribution of gifts and prizes.

KhorFakkan - musical evenings and other events

In KhorFakkan Amphitheater, where architectural splendor meets history, a musical evening will be held on December 3 featuring Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad. The celebrations in KhorFakkan will also include a national operetta, and poetic and artistic performances. Bands from Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will participate in UAE celebrations, demonstrating the strong ties between the people of Gulf states. Along with traditional shows and a classical cars show in Souq Sharq on December 2.

Dibba Al-Hisn

Dibba Al-Hisn will hold national day celebrations on November 25, including a popular march at 4pm from the entrance to the city of Dibba Al-Hisn to Al-Hisn island canal. The celebration will include folk songs, operettas, national songs and dances, and competitions until 9pm. On November 26, Al Kharous Public Park will host a popular march that includes folk songs, dances, an operetta, and local families products, in addition to competitions on November 26.

Al Madam

On November 29-30, Sharjah's celebrations will move to Al Madam, where people will enjoy performances from police and military bands, an art exhibition, the signing of the allegiance charter, and a narrator segment. The evening segments will include a poetry evening, children's activities, and popular dishes from productive families, in addition to a Yowlah competition and several workshops.

Al Hamriyah

On December 1, the banks of the Hamriyah Creek and the Heritage Village in Hamriyah will host special celebrations, including national songs by students of Al Qalaa School for Basic and Secondary Education, traditional songs by folk groups, and the '51st National Day Celebration' video presentation.

This will be followed by the Hamriyah Sports and Cultural Club national competition, a competition for children, a heritage exhibition, local families products in cooperation with the people of the Hamriyah region, the Bedouin environment exhibition, and the classic car exhibition in cooperation with the Sharjah Classic Car Club.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Committee, thanked the Executive Council of Sharjah, headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for supporting the preparations for National Day celebrations. He commended the significant role and efforts of committee members, municipal councils, and relevant authorities across the emirate, in ensuring National Day is a success.

Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: "Heading towards its centenary and aspiring to a brighter future for its citizens and residents, the UAE continues to excel and lead in various fields, to be a leading global destination for living and working. Today, through our celebrations of National Day in Sharjah, we honour the people who built this country in just five decades. We also honour the efforts of residents who participate alongside citizens in continually building the UAE, and we welcome visitors to Sharjah and the UAE."

He added: "Everyone is welcome to our celebrations: young and old, citizens, residents, and visitors. We will host famous Emirati and Arab artists who will come together to sing for the UAE. In addition, there is a large space dedicated to our folklore that we aim to preserve and pass on to future generations. The National Day is the perfect occasion for Emirati folklore and art to express the love, culture, and history of the nation."

