More light rains will be received in the UAE during the coming days due to the formation of convective clouds, according to forecasters.

In the latest weather report issued on Monday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather on Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rainfall over some internal areas may extend over some coastal areas.

Residents can also expect moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times especially with clouds, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 15 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.

“There will be moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr,” said the NCM.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon with a probability of rainfall may extend over some internal areas. During the two days, there will be light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

Forecasters have also predicted a slight to moderate sea over the coming days and may be rough at times during daytime especially with clouds in Arabian gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.

