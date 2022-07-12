iPhone maker Apple has listed a number of openings at its UAE offices in different departments including retail, marketing and software and services.

The US tech major has vacancies for the positions of music editor, software data engineer, specialist, partner communications manager, and channel platforms producer among others.

Apple is currently operating four outlets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Interested candidates can apply through Apple’s career portal.

Below is the list of jobs and requirements:

Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks; and leadership skills, whether guiding by example or coaching a group

Ability to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive, then provide solutions or refer them to other team members; the flexibility to regularly rotate through different technical specialities and skill sets; ability to thrive on change as products evolve

Strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving; ability to maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues; ability to adhere to a schedule of customer appointments

Minimum 3 to 5 years of proven track record of success and high performance in technology and/or business solutions sales or equivalent; and advanced and demonstrated Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries

Knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them; comfort using the phone to interact with customers and to position business solutions; ability to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events

Demonstrated proficiency in technology, particularly Apple products, and the ability to quickly learn about new products; proven experience in sales and technology solutions, as well as in developing customer loyalty

Passion for education and ability to instruct in a “hands-off” manner, letting users learn by doing; ability to teach small groups and coach multiple customers simultaneously

Strong interest in technology, particularly Apple products, and agility at learning new products and features; ability to deliver great customer experiences in any environment and to be invigorated by constant personal interaction

You should have experience leading strategic digital marketing initiatives and campaigns across the end-to-end customer journey; proven ability to build rapport, credibility and influence across multiple teams and partners to get results; ability to knit together disparate sources of information into a strong strategic narrative; 10-15 years experience in planning or project management with a leading digital agency or in-house marketing organization working on multiple markets; and great writing skills, visual storytelling skills and presentation skill

Hands-on experience in marketing communications and retail brand marketing fields; up-to-date knowledge of leading retail trends and a solid pulse on retail brand marketing activities; deep expertise in go-to-market strategies across commercial (financial thresholds, staffing, operations, sales, partners) and marketing (product, digital, environments, customers, design, comms); and extraordinary written, verbal and presentation and negotiation skills

Experience in professional music curation and subscription-based businesses; live and breathe music and know the landscape and business like the back of your hand, even beyond your personal taste. Candidates from all educational backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

5+ years of programming experience in Java, Scala or Python; proficiency with SQL databases and NoSQL databases like Cassandra; proficiency in distributed data processing using big data technologies like Spark, Spark Streaming, Hadoop, Trino; and expertise in Hadoop related technologies such as HDFS, Azakaban, HMS

10-plus years experience in brand/marketing communications, from strategy to execution and analysis of results; ability to develop creative strategic solutions and perfectionism to execute them; and deep knowledge of digital platforms (social, eCRM, e-commerce platforms, content, performance marketing, digital in-store); and experience working with and influencing at the C-suite level

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Waheed Abbas