ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has revealed that pensions for August 2023 will be disbursed on 25th August for beneficiaries and pensioners.

GPSSA reported that the total amount of pensions disbursed for July this year had seen a notable increase of AED53,735,855, reaching a total of AED711,323,784. This represents an 8.1% growth compared AED657,587,929 last year.

The number of retired pensioners and beneficiaries for July this year was 45,000, and during the same period, the number has risen to 46,835, highlighting the growing importance of the pension system.

GPSSA emphasised that pensions continue to be the primary objective of the social security system, providing regular income to the insured and their families while ensuring a secure future after retirement. The Authority also stressed the shared responsibility between GPSSA and insured individuals in achieving the objectives of the social insurance system.

Maintaining continuous employment for as long as possible not only improves pension benefits for individuals but also enhances GPSSA's resources, enabling them to provide optimal insurance benefits for all insured individuals upon retirement.

The Authority is committed to supporting retired pensioners and beneficiaries by offering proactive services and launching new projects that provide additional benefits. One such project is the "Basmat Wafa" initiative, announced earlier this month, which aims to provide retirees and their families with rewards and discounts through a dedicated application. This initiative is the result of strategic partnerships between GPSSA and various entities in the UAE.

As part of its dedication to beneficiaries, GPSSA has also introduced a range of digital platforms to ensure convenient and constant access to its services.