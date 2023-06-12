TOKYO - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, as part of his working visit to Tokyo.

During the meeting, they discussed means to further enhance joint cooperation across various fields, including economic, trade, industrial and investment, as part of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan.

Abdullah bin Zayed and Hayashi reiterated the depth of the cooperation and partnership ties between the two countries.

The two ministers also discussed a number of issues of common concern, including climate change and the UAE's preparations to host COP28 this year in Dubai Expo City.

The meeting touched upon cooperation relations between the two countries within the framework of international organisations, and discussed regional and global developments and exchanged views on them.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE has deep and solid relations with Japan, highlighting the interest of the two countries’ leaderships and governments to continuously strengthen them. He noted that the signing of the UAE-Japan strategic partnership agreement in September 2022 embodies the endeavours and aspirations of the two countries towards consolidating a distinct model of development cooperation in various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health; and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.