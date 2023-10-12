ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, and discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to de-escalate the situation and protect civilians.

The two sides reviewed regional and international efforts to contain the current situation that affects the stability of the region.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah reiterated that the priority at the moment is to protect civilians, striving to calm the situation, and confronting the increasing violence, extremism, and hatred.

Sheikh Abdullah said that consolidation of extremist attitudes and hatred would lead the region to an unprecedented state of instability and tension. He highlighted the significance of firmly confronting the attempts to consolidate such attitudes that threaten the security and stability of the region and the safety of its people.