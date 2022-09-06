H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a phone call with Annalena Baerbock, German Minister for Foreign Affairs, discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and joint cooperation in all fields.

The two sides also reviewed several issues of common interest, including economic integration and cooperation in the energy and renewable energy fields.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the well-established strategic relations between the UAE and Germany and the continuous coordination between the two countries.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's keenness, with the support of its wise leadership, to develop prospects for joint cooperation in various sectors to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

For her part, the German Foreign Minister praised the Emirati-German strategic ties and both countries' eagerness to foster them in all domains.



