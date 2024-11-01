H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, hailed the UAE flag as the primary symbol of national identity, sovereignty, and pride.

In a statement marking Flag Day, His Highness said, “Today, we celebrate the flag that rises high alongside the determination of a proud and noble people. It embodies the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and loyalty, and reinforces the achievements and initiatives of Emiratis to elevate their nation's standing.”

Sheikh Hamad emphasised that 3rd November is a significant date that renews the pledge of love and loyalty, strengthens social solidarity and brotherhood, and reinforces national unity. It also affirms the Emirati people's commitment to the values and principles inherited from the founding fathers.

The Ruler of Fujairah noted that the simultaneous flag-raising ceremony across the nation, accompanied by the national anthem, is a testament to the heartfelt loyalty and belonging of the UAE people, both citizens and residents.