The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the fifth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged Palestinian people.

Joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using aircraft carrying about 62 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 231 tonnes since the operation's launch.

Operation "Birds of Goodness" is part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched on 5th November 2023, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The number of aircraft sent to date as part of the Joint Operations Command air bridge reached 179, in addition to 2 ships, with the humanitarian aid provided totalling 16,121 tonnes.

The operation, which will run for several weeks, showcases the level of UAE-Egypt coordination to support the people of Gaza. It also comes within the framework of Arab solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the dire circumstances in the Gaza Strip.