ABU DHABI - Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), said the UAE believes in the youth and is enhancing its leading stature as a destination for life and work for young people.

In her statement on World Youth Day, she stressed that in the UAE, every day is a youth day, and World Youth Day is an opportunity to commemorate the country's achievements in youth development and empowerment.

The UAE’s wise leadership listens to the youth and knows their aspirations and ambitions, under the framework of the culture of coherence and close community within Emirati society, she added, affirming the country’s keenness to turn the ideas of the youth into distinguished projects that will help strengthen local and international development processes.

The UAE also empowers the youth worldwide, becoming a preferred destination for talented young people, she further added, stating, "We will continue the same approach to attracting young ambitious talents to the UAE, as well as enhancing the country’s stature as a preferred destination for life and work for the youth."

Al Mazrouei then pointed out that the UAE is harnessing all its efforts and resources to implement this approach through the Federal Youth Authority and the Arab Youth Centre, which are sharing this successful model with the region and the rest of the world. The Arab youth represent a wider sphere of Arab society, and Emirati youth development programmes in the areas of technology, diplomacy, media, climate action, sustainable development and entrepreneurship are available to the Arab youth, she noted.