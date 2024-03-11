ABU DHABI - The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the implementation of the seventh airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged Palestinian people.

Joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using aircraft carrying about 62 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 311 tonnes since the operation's launch.

The operation, which will run for several weeks, showcases the level of UAE-Egypt coordination to support the people of Gaza. It also comes within the framework of Arab solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the dire circumstances in the Gaza Strip.