Marking the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of the eighth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in the northern Gaza Strip, as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation. The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are facing.

Joint teams from both countries carried out the operation using aircraft carrying about 42 tonnes of food and medical aid, bringing the total to 353 tonnes since the operation's launch.

The operation, which will run for several weeks, showcases the level of UAE-Egypt coordination to support the people of Gaza. It also comes within the framework of Arab solidarity to help the Palestinian people in light of the dire circumstances in the Gaza Strip.