The UAE will experience dusty and partly cloudy weather on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology.

The Met Department said in its daily weather bulletin that it would likely be "Dusty and partly cloudy at times eastward and northward during daytime. It would be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some northern and eastern areas."

Moderate to fresh wind and strong at times over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi, 36ºC in Al Ain and 32ºC in Dubai. In Gasyoura, the temperature could touch 37ºC.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 38.7°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

