ABU DHABI - The UAE continues its unwavering support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From 11th to 18th February, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) extended aid to three key governorates in the Gaza Strip, namely "Rafah Governorate," "Central Governorate," and "Khan Yunis Governorate."

The assistance included food and medical supplies, winter clothes, lighting units in displacement centres. Furthermore, the ERC initiated a bakery project aimed at alleviating the severe shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip.

Launched in November 2023, "Gallant Knight 3" reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to providing crucial humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza. This operation embodies the UAE's unwavering solidarity and support for the Palestinian people, demonstrating its dedication to alleviating their suffering and improving their living conditions.