UAE students studying under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum have recorded a stellar performance in the Grade 12 results that were announced on Friday.

GEMS Our Own English High School – Dubai (OOD), one of the oldest CBSE schools in the country recorded a school average of 85.2 per cent with a pass percentage of 100 and no compartments.

“Our students have done us proud once again,” said Thomas Mathew, Executive Principal of the school. “The CBSE results of 2022-23 are a reflection of the commitment and dedication of our students and teachers, as well as the unstinted support offered by their families. We congratulate our students for their incredible feat.”

The school topper and topper in the science stream was Pranamya Prasanna Belvai who scored 98.4 per cent. The topper in the commerce stream was Neha Maria Denny who scored 97.6 per cent, while the Humanities Topper was Insiya with 97.8 per cent.

At the Delhi Private School, the school and science stream topper was Anish Mangla with 98.4 per cent. The commerce stream topper Sarisha Agrawal scored 97.4 per cent while Aashna Sharma topped humanities with 95.8 per cent.

GEMS United Indian School recorded a school average of 79% with a pass percentage of 100.

“This commendable performance of our learners is the result of our efforts in providing rich educational opportunities and cognitive skill training, our partnership with parents, our teachers’ relentless and dedicated approach in supporting learners, and, above all, our learners’ sustained effort in targeting achievements,” said K. George Mathew, Principal and CEO of the school.

The school topper was Rishi Kumar who scored 96.8 per cent in the Science stream.

An Indian school in Abu Dhabi has secured a 100 per cent pass rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade 12 examinations.

V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, said all 38 students who appeared for the exams are eligible for higher studies.

Salman Bin Abdussamad top scored with 93.4 per cent, and Pratik Avinash stood second with 90.2 per cent. The school's average score is 76.9 per cent.

