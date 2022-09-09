ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2022 (WAM) -- The UAE announced that the flags in the public and private sectors and in the country's embassies abroad will lower to half-mast, starting today, Friday, for a period of three days to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the Presidential Court said that the flags will fly at half-mast for three days, ending next Monday, 12th September.

The Court expressed its sincere condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Royal Family and to the friendly British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth.