If you are an expat living and working in the UAE, your child’s school holidays obviously need to be linked to any planned leaves you intend to take.

Therefore, the first thing that parents tend to do is to look at their child’s school calendar to be able to organize travel plans, vacations or even staycations.

Apart from the term dates, it’s worth noting down these additional dates for the remaining 2022. Here’s a helpful guide to the next school holidays in the UAE:

Martyr’s Day marked on Thursday, December 1 2022

The National Day holidays will be observed from Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 3 2022.

The three-week long winter break starts from Monday, December 12 to Friday, December 30, with schools reopening on Monday, January 2, 2023.

When combined with the weekend, as well as the Martyr’s Day and National Day holidays, nearly the whole of December will be a holiday for students.

Holidays in the near future

Many students in the UAE are already enjoying their mid-term break.

This may last up to five days for some, while others are closing for only a few days, from October 19 to 21. Several Indian schools will also have a longer holiday to mark the festival of Diwali, which falls on October 24.

Many campuses had conducted their internal and periodic exams in September and early October.

Schools revel in the festive spirit

With several schools made up of diverse faiths and nationalities, many cultural activities are up on the agenda; parents are also taking part in several activities.

Many school pupils will dress up in bright colours or traditional clothes for Diwali. On Halloween, which is celebrated each year on Monday, October 31 (not a holiday), students of some institutions will be dressing up in costumes, distributing spooky cookies and running spooktastic activities.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

