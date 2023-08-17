A-level results have been announced, and according to initial reports, UAE students have performed exceedingly well.

Gems Education said its schooling community is celebrating “excellent A-level results, despite the widely publicised expectation that grades would be pushed back down to 2019 levels after teacher-assessed grades replaced exams during the Covid pandemic”.

The Taleem group reported a 100 per cent pass rate.

More than 1,600 pupils from 20 Gems schools in the UAE and Qatar completed in excess of 5,000 A-level exams this year, with 24 per cent of entries achieving A* to A grades and almost half – 45 per cent – recording A* to B grades.

Dr Saima Rana, chief education officer of the group, said: “Much has been said about the anticipated adjustment following the grade inflation of the Covid years, and while results around the world certainly indicate that this has materialised … we are delighted to note that our students have nonetheless risen to the challenge and achieved outstanding results. Their tenacity, resilience and dedication to their studies is to be commended.”

Rebecca Gray, director of Education at Taaleem, said this year the group witnessed its largest cohort yet at UK curriculum schools.

“Their resilience and tenacity, especially in an academic year marked by global predictions of lower awards are highly commendable.

“Furthermore, the exceptional performance of our students has paved the way for their bright futures. A significant number of them have secured placements at some of the UK's most prestigious universities. We are thrilled to share that our graduates will be joining elite institutions such as St. Andrews, London School of Economics, and Durham University.”

