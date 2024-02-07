On February 7, 86 Palestinians in urgent need of medical care along with their families landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport as part of the directive to provide medical treatment for 1,000 wounded children, and 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip.

The Emirates News Agency accompanied the plane and spoke with the families upon their arrival.

They lauded the UAE's swift response as a powerful testament to its established commitment to supporting Palestinians during challenging times. They also commended the tireless efforts of medical and volunteer teams who provided unwavering support to the patients throughout their journey.

The UAE has been a steadfast supporter of Gaza, launching Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' in November 2023 to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statistics of Operation 'Gallant Knight 3' until 5th February, the UAE's hospitals have received 474 cases of Palestinian children and cancer patients, while the total number of cases received at the UAE field hospital in Gaza reached 3,575 cases.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis through the continuous flow of food, humanitarian, and emergency medical assistance to the Palestinian people. The country established a 150-bed field hospital in Gaza.

Additionally, the UAE launched six desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, to address the dire water infrastructure situation in Gaza and ensure the Palestinian people's access to safe drinking water. These plants desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, pumping them through pipes extending into Gaza.

The competent authorities in the UAE implemented the 'Tarahum - for Gaza' campaign to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in the Gaza Strip, particularly targeting vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

In continuation of these initiatives, the United Arab Emirates University has welcomed 33 students from the Gaza Strip to study at the expense of the UAE.

These initiatives exemplify the UAE's long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating their hardships, and fostering solidarity and cooperation through impactful humanitarian efforts.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).