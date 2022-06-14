Daily Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in under a week in the UAE. Authorities also noted an increase in hospitalisation rates of infected people.

This is how daily infections have rose sharply over the last 10 days, as illustrated on the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) website:

Addressing a media briefing on Monday evening, an NCEMA spokesperson highlighted the reasons for the increase in cases. “We monitored a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health,” the official said.

According to the NCEMA spokesperson, a “small group” of Covid-infected cases violated the isolation protocol. A 10-day isolation is mandatory for Covid patients. “Disregarding the protocol threatens the community’s safety. We stress that anyone who causes the spread of the virus will be subject to legal accountability by relevant authorities.”

The official highlighted that wearing masks in indoor public spaces (like malls) is mandatory. “Negligence is a violation and perpetrators will be punished with a fine of up to Dh3,000.”

Mask use in public outdoor areas is optional.

This is what has led to an increase in daily cases, according to the spokesperson. Residents have a role in “maintaining public health and acquired immunity”.

“We urge everyone to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures, by wearing face masks in closed areas, avoiding crowding, taking caution when travelling and checking the procedures for travel destinations,” said the spokesperson.

