RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 1,000-mark on Friday with 932 infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



COVID cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating around the 500-mark before rising above 1,000 recently for the first time since Feb. 20, 2022.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 people died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 776,137 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,167.



According to the ministry, a total of 659 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries since the outbreak of the deadly virus to 758,188.



Among the active cases, 99 are in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66,288,539.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).