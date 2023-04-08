Two Israeli sisters were killed and their mother seriously wounded in a shooting in the occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after Israel bombarded Gaza and Lebanon following rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

The broadening of the conflict since Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque drew appeals for restraint from the international community but the Israel army vowed it would not allow Palestinian factions to open a new front in Lebanon.

It was the heaviest rocket fire from Lebanon since Israel fought a 34-day war with Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in 2006 and the first time Israel has confirmed an attack on Lebanese territory since April 2022.

The Israeli army said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the shooting.

Oded Revivi, mayor of Efrat, an illegal settlement in the West Bank confirmed the two dead were sisters, adding that the third woman who was seriously wounded was their mother.

The army said the women were fired on in a car as they passed through Hamra junction, in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The attack came after the army carried out air strikes and an artillery bombardment before dawn in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip Gaza and Lebanon.

The military said more than 30 rockets had been fired by Palestinian militants from Lebanon.

In response Israel "struck targets, including terror infrastructures, belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in southern Lebanon", the army said.

Explosions were heard by AFP journalists in Lebanon's Tyre region as well as the Gaza Strip, where Israeli air raids had begun before midnight.

AFP journalists in the Tyre area said they heard at least three blasts, while Abu Ahmad, a resident of a nearby Palestinian refugee camp, said he "heard explosions".

"At least two shells fell near the camp", he told AFP.

The latest flare-up comes after Israeli police clashed Wednesday with Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem -- Islam's third-holiest site.

- Rocket launcher dismantled -

The Lebanese army said it had found and dismantled a multiple rocket launcher in an olive grove in the Marjayoun area near the border, still loaded with six rockets primed to fire at Israel.

In Gaza, the Israeli army said it had hit two tunnels and "two weapon manufacturing sites" belonging to Hamas "as a response to the security violations of Hamas during the last few days."

The army said air defences intercepted 25 rockets, while five hit Israeli territory.

Israel it "will not allow the Hamas terrorist organisation to operate from within Lebanon and holds the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory", it added.

- 'A heavy price' -

Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht blamed Palestinian militants for the rocket fire from Lebanon.

"We know for sure it's Palestinian fire," he told reporters. "It could be Hamas, it could be Islamic Jihad."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Israel's response, tonight and in the future, will exact a heavy price."

Gaza rulers Hamas condemned the "appalling Israeli aggression" and said it "holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences".

The Palestinian health ministry said "partial damage" was done to the Al-Dorra children's hospital in Gaza City, condemning the "unacceptable" act.

Hecht said the Israeli army was looking into the Palestinian allegation.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which patrols the area along the Israeli border, spoke of a "serious escalation" and urged restraint.

"Both sides (Lebanon and Israel) have said they do not want a war," it said in a statement.

Israeli emergency services reported one man lightly wounded by shrapnel and a woman injured while running to a shelter.

Inspecting his damaged office in the town of Shlomi, 46-year-old Shlomi Naaman told AFP: "I heard the siren, I heard the boom, I was in my home, it was very, very scary."

- Mosque raid -

Israeli riot police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque in a pre-dawn Wednesday raid aiming to dislodge "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.

The violence sparked an exchange of rockets and air strikes with militants in Gaza.

The United States recognised "Israel's legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression", State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on "all actors to exercise maximum restraint".

Britain urged "all parties" to "de-escalate tensions" while France vowed "unwavering" support for "Israel's security and Lebanon's stability and sovereignty".

Hamas and Islamic Jihad informed Egypt, a longstanding mediator between Israel and the militant groups, that "the Palestinian factions will continue their rocket fire if Israel continues its aggressions and air strikes but, if these aggressions stop, they will cease fire," Palestinian sources said.

The rocket fire came a day after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon for a visit. Late Thursday Haniyeh said the Palestinians would not "sit with their arms crossed".