ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Western countries were not adhering to international law in Gaza because the "blood spilled is Muslims' blood," adding that Israeli attacks on Gaza were "barbaric."

In a speech at his presidential palace, Erdogan blamed Western countries for providing unconditional support for Israeli attacks instead of calling for restraint.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever, Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by John Stonestreet)