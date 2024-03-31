PHOTO
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday
