Muscat – To ensure an exceptional experience for tourists visiting Dhofar governorate, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has launched a dedicated hotline for reporting comments or complaints related to hotel services.

In a statement, MHT said, “Dear tourist, please don’t hesitate to call the hotline No 92575114 to report any comments or complaint about the hotel services in Dhofar governorate.”

The hospitality sector in Dhofar governorate anticipate over 90% occupancy in most hotels, and the prospects of tiding over the financial crisis that unfolded due to losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhofar Municipality has made elaborate arrangements for ‘Khareef Dhofar 2023’ to offer an array of events during the one-and-a-half month celebration beginning on July 15.

This year, over 1mn khareef visitors are expected who are likely to spend of over RO100mn.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

