The humanitarian situation remains dire in Gaza, especially in terms of distributing aid to civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, citing combat operations in the south.

"Rafah remains closed and that's a real problem," Blinken said during a news conference in Prague. The United States is working intensely to address the acute needs of Gaza civilians, he added.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)