Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands has unveiled Camp Laeib, a six-week experience featuring creative play and learning for children aged 5-12. The experience, starting today, is made up of engaging and interactive workshops that target mindfulness, creativity, art, sports, food, and dance. Open till August 19, 9am till 2pm from Monday to Friday.

Millennium Place Barsha Heights is bringing kids the opportunity for a fun-packed summer vacation with the launch of its summer activities ‘Hospitality Ninjas’. Little ones will enjoy and learn about hospitality through fun activities which includes baking, cookie design, culinary relays, and a lot more. Open to children aged 5-10, Hospitality Ninjas is available till August 26, 9am to 3pm during weekdays. Dh125 for one day; Dh485 for five days; both inclusive of nutritious snacks, soft beverages and meals, and a Team Hospitality Ninja shirt.

Enjoy spectacular culinary offers this summer when you visit one of Dubai’s most popular spots, Cafe Belge at Ritz-Carlton DIFC. The venue has launched an irresistible Business Lunch offer; Dh135 for a two-course meal; Dh155 for a three-course meal. Both offers are inclusive of tea or coffee.

End the long weekend in style at MOTIONGATE Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Be ready for a jam-packed day of thrilling rides, delicious food, and incredible live entertainment at the venue. Open from 12pm till 10pm. Entry ticket is priced at Dh330 per person; kids under three go free.

Popular Sharjah destination Rahmania Mall is inviting everyone to experience their month-long Summer Festival featuring an integrating shopping experience, events, workshops, games for children, prizes, and entertainment shows. Customers who spend Dh250 at any Rahmania Mall outlet can enter the festival arena. The event lasts till August 7.

Head to Abu Dhabi’s St. Regis for a special Afternoon Tea experience at Crystal Lounge, set in an elegant and relaxed ambience, perfect for catching up with friends and family. The venue features delectable light sandwiches, pastries, and artistic homemade cakes and scones. Visitors can choose between the Classic Afternoon Tea experience featuring traditional British recipes or the Arabic-style experience featuring sumac scented chicken with harissa mayonnaise sandwiches, saffron and cardamom scones and more. Available daily from 2-6pm. Prices start from Dh195 per person.

