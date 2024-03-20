The Institute of Public Administration signed a collaboration framework with Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons Company, focusing on co-operation in training, research, and advisory and evaluation services.

The collaboration framework was signed by the institute’s director general Dr Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa and Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons board member Mohammed Farouk Yousef Almoayyed.

Dr Shaikh Rana emphasised the importance of strengthening the co-operation between public and private sector institutions by sharing experiences and knowledge in various areas. She said that the institute continues to strengthen its partnerships with private sector institutions in training, research, and advisory areas.

Dr Shaikha Rana highlighted that the institution’s strategic partnership with Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons aims to share experiences and co-operate in assessing and analysing training needs to design training programmes for the development of the public and private sectors and creating leaders in them, in addition to co-operating in organising activities and events that contribute to the process of learning through traditional methods such as seminars, panel discussions and meetings on topics of common interest.

Mr Almoayyed said that the partnership with the institute aims to contribute to raising the efficiency of the national working force through joint training, advisory, and research services to meet current requirements and accommodate future trends.