Muscat: A number of the Sultanate of Oman's governorates may witness thunderstorms on Wednesday.

"There are chances of cumulus clouds and isolated thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds over the Al Hajar Mountains and the neighboring wilayats during the afternoon and may extend towards the desert areas of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Dhahirah Governorates during the evening," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.