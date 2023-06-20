Muscat: A number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman may witness thundershowers on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, said Oman Meteorology.

According to Oman Meteorology, thundershowers are expected on Tuesday till 7 PM in the governorates of South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahira, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Buraimi.



The expected impact of the weather:

1. Thundershowers may range between 10-30 mm, which may lead to flash floods in valleys.

2. Poor horizontal visibility.

3. Downdrafts winds ranging between 20-30 knots.

Oman Meteorology has warned people to move away from low lying places and valleys. People are urged not to attempt to swim in valleys, to keep an eye on children and make sure they stay away from approaching valleys or risk crossing them for the sake of public safety.