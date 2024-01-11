DOHA: Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that the Third National Development Strategy (2024-30), which was launched on Wednesday, confirms the State's plans to empower the private sector as the economic growth driver.

He said in press statements that the private sector enjoys great and continuous support from the wise leadership based on the importance of making room for it to be a true partner in the renaissance process that the country is witnessing, adding that the private sector appreciates this interest and keenness on the part of the state to develop it and maximize its role in development.

He pointed out that the private sector can play an important role in achieving comprehensive economic development, noting that the launch of the third national development strategy supports the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030.The state incentives to support the private sector essentially enhance its role in the development process, His Excellency added, highlighting the private sector's success in confirming its potential and efficiency over the past five years, achieving a noticeable boom in industrial and agricultural projects that strengthened plans to provide needs for strategic goods, and support the flow of goods and products in markets.

He said that the private sector can support the state's strategy for economic diversification, which contributes to achieving high levels of growth for the national economy in the coming years, stressing the necessity of working to strengthen private sector partnerships in vital areas, such as petrochemicals, tourism and education, and interest in providing greater incentives for private sector projects in the industrial field.

Hepointed out that what the country has achieved in terms of development in infrastructure and logistics provides an appropriate environment for the private sector to elevate to new levels of development and growth, achieve partnerships and alliances with international companies to transfer technology and implement projects that represent added value to the national economy.The expansion of gas production and bringing Qatars production to 126 million tons annually by 2027 opens new horizons for further revenue growth and enhancing the country's comprehensive development movement, he added, stressing the need to maximize the role of the private sector in new projects in the country, which aim to promote development and economic growth.

He also stressed the importance of having a clear map of investment opportunities in the country's vital sectors, and projects that have preliminary feasibility studies to facilitate the private sector participation in them.He noted that the Qatar Chamber seeks to achieve effective communication with the relevant official and private authorities, and works to provide all facilities to private sector companies and institutions with the aim of providing the best business environment in the country.

Hailing the state's keenness to accelerate the pace of economic growth at an average annual growth rate of 4 percent until 2030, he highlighted plans to expand gas production and accelerate the growth of activities related to economic diversification, as the economic diversification agenda aims to make Qatar among the top 10 destinations in the world for investors and companies, and to establishing specialized economic clusters and building a vital innovation system that relies on the private sector.

