ABU DHABI - Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and as part of "Gallant Knight 3" operation, a third Emirati aid ship will depart the UAE within the next two days to El Arish, Egypt.

The ship will carry 4,500 tonnes of various relief materials, including food, medical supplies, nutritional supplements for children, winter clothes, shelter materials, and other essential items, to support the people of Gaza.

Sheikh Hamdan’s directives to send the aid ship are in line with the nation’s humanitarian efforts as part of "Gallant Knight 3" operation, which aims to provide assistance and address the critical needs of those in Gaza affected by recent events.

The initiative also highlights the UAE’s humanitarian commitment to assist the Palestinian people in Gaza, and the timing of the third ship’s dispatch aligns with the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the goal of fulfilling the needs of Gaza’s population during this period.

In collaboration with the ERC teams on the ground, a comprehensive plan has been drafted to ensure the efficient distribution of the ship’s aid cargo to the regions of Gaza most affected by recent events. The ERC is fully committed to addressing the significant humanitarian challenges facing Palestinians, with a particular focus on providing adequate food supplies during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In December 2023, the UAE sent its first aid ship to El Arish as part of the humanitarian operation.The ship carried 4,016 tonnes of various relief items, comprising 3,465 tonnes of food, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, and 131 tonnes of medical supplies.

A subsequent aid shipment was dispatched in February, with the second vessel transporting 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials, and 87 tonnes of medical supplies.