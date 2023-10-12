Social media
Third Arab Forum on Tourism Security discusses aspects of tourism: Qatar

October 12, 2023
The third Arab Forum on Tourism Security continued its sessions on Wednesday for the second consecutive day. The first session, titled "Rights and Duties of Tourists”, discussed various aspects such as the rights and duties of tourists, passengers' rights, and the role of media in tourist awareness.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) on its X account, Sherif Fathy Attia, the Secretary-General of the Arab Tourism Organisation and former Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation, moderated the session. Speakers in the session included Muammar Al-Eryani, Minister of Information, Tourism, and Culture of Yemen, Tejani Haddad, President of the International Union of Tourism Journalists and Writers and Walid Nassar, Minister of Tourism of Lebanon. Lt. Col. Ali Mohamed al-Ali, Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at MoI, shared Qatar's experience in the security and safety of participants and crowd management during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
