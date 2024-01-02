The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry has launched tenders to provide 123 new housing units within the Government Land Development Programme, in partnership with the private sector.Seventy-six units will be built in the Al Buhair region, while the remaining 47 will be in Horat Sanad.The move is in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to expand the programme and implement eight additional projects in partnership with the private sector during 2023-2024.

Minister Amna Al Romaihi said that the provision of the new units is based on the positive outcomes of the programme since its inception, and cited the success achieved by a pilot project, in addition to the signing of the contracts to build 131 units in Salman Town, in partnership with the Delmon Gate company. The tenders include the construction of residential units with built-up areas of up to 220sqm, the minister added. The unit will be constructed to suit the needs of the Bahraini family.

