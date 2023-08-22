His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has highlighted the kingdom’s confidence in its citizens and their drive to build a better future for the country, as part of Team Bahrain.

Bahraini citizens remain at the core of all development initiatives, led by His Majesty King Hamad, he said during a meeting with the current fellows and alumni of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Programme at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the importance of advancing the national workforce’s contributions to the kingdom’s comprehensive development.

He called for the formation of a committee specialised in following up with the alumni of the fellowship programme.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised that the programme is an important investment tool to upskill young Bahraini professionals working in the public sector and ensure they further the kingdom’s far-reaching development goals.

He commended the fellows’ efforts, as the depth of members of Team Bahrain, in advancing the efficiency of government workstreams.

HRH Prince Salman expressed pride in the graduates of the programme, many of whom have held executive positions in government, and showed eagerness to see more fellows in leadership roles.

He commended the programme’s outcomes since its establishment in 2015 and its positive contributions to government workstreams.

He commended the fellowship’s administrators and staff for advancing the programme’s objectives and increasing the efficiency of the government’s work.

HRH Prince Salman also encouraged Bahrainis to continue striving with their creativity and excellence, adding that competitiveness, fairness and sustainability should guide them to meet the nation’s comprehensive goals.

For their part, the programme fellows and alumni expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and their appreciation for his commitment to supporting and developing the kingdom’s workforce.

They emphasised their determination to achieve the government’s wide-ranging development goals.