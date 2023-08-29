THE employment of nearly 70 Bahrainis at the Bahrain-based Arabic Digital Research Institute (ADRI) will be supported by Tamkeen (Labour Fund) over the next three years – with 40 of them already employed to date.

This comes as part of Tamkeen’s initiative to support technology-related positions for Bahrainis in the kingdom.

ADRI is a leading innovator specialised in developing AI (artificial intelligence) technologies for the Mena (Middle East and North Africa) region, with a mission to remove language barriers for Arabic speakers.

The institute seeks to empower the educational sector through its platform which houses more than 500 scientific and research articles in Arabic covering a wide range of sectors and specialities that have been translated from English using AI.

The new employments will be facilitated through Tamkeen’s National Employment Programme (NEP) and Mid-Career and Leadership Programme.

Tamkeen provided research and development assistance to ADRI through the Innovation Programme, to increase the availability of research material in Arabic.

“We prioritise creativity and innovation, especially in emerging fields such as AI,” said Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez.

“That is why we are keen on supporting initiatives such as ADRI which uses technology to bridge the gap in digital Arabic content.

“Companies that facilitate the exchange of information and research are an important part of Bahrain’s business environment, as they encourage innovation and help sustainable economic growth,” she added.

ADRI chief executive Ali Mazraeh expressed his thanks to Tamkeen for its invaluable support, stating that it has helped them achieve considerable success.

“It has accelerated our efforts to deploy natural language processing and addressing the limited availability of research content in Arabic,” he said.

“This is a very real social issue in the region, so by expanding access to online Arabic content, we can contribute to the advancement of Arab culture.

“We can empower researchers, students and professionals from across the region with the latest scientific findings.”

ADRI offers services focusing on producing high-quality content in Arabic translation using AI and digitising content using Optical Character Recognition technologies.

The agreement is in line with Tamkeen’s efforts to connect Bahraini tech talent with companies looking to fill specialised roles through initiatives such as Kawader, a portal that connects local ICT talent with employers.

So far, it has helped thousands of Bahrainis achieve professional certifications that open up local and international employment opportunities.

This is in line with Tamkeen’s key strategies for 2023, which include facilitating increased economic participation, training for new and emerging labour market needs, supporting enterprise growth, and developing the business ecosystem.

The GDN reported last month that Tamkeen will support the recruitment and training of Bahrainis in collaboration with Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre in Jaw.

The strategic collaboration aims to upskill local talent and enhance the centre’s position for AI research in the kingdom and find solutions that will serve the public and private sectors.

In 2020, Tamkeen supported the launch of the first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence Academy in the Middle East, in collaboration with Bahrain Polytechnic and Microsoft.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).