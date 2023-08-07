Tamkeen announced it is now accepting applications for the Young Entrepreneur Programme (Mashroo3i 2.0), which provides young Bahrainis with the opportunity to learn from experts, develop their business ideas and secure grants.

The programme is open to youth aged 18-35 years with business ideas or startups. It will take place over six weeks and includes comprehensive training, advisory support and the opportunity to present to potential investors.

The initial stage provides comprehensive training on business ideas and minimum viable product (MVP) development. The final stage offers a demo presentation day for 10 participants to present their business models to investors.

Qualified participants in the final stage will also receive grants for launching their business models.

Tamkeen’s chief executive Maha Mofeez said: “Young entrepreneurs are one of the primary drivers of change in the kingdom. This programme highlights our commitment to nurturing young business leaders and equipping them with the necessary tools for their entrepreneurial journey. Through our support, we aim to empower young talented individuals that have great potential, helping them create successful businesses that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of our economy.”