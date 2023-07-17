A new initiative has been launched to help ambitious computer geeks secure their dream jobs and step on the first rung of the high-tech ladder to success.

The national portal called Kawader, initiated by the kingdom’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen), will connect Bahraini job-seekers with technology-focused roles and employers.

It is aimed at job-seekers, business owners and enterprises, and will initially focus on the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector.

“Kawader was launched in response to the growing demand for tech talent in the market,” Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez explained.

“The portal’s aim is to help match highly-skilled local talent with potential employers looking to fill specialised roles, in particular within the ICT realm, a rapidly growing sector in the kingdom, which is central to the success of many businesses while also being a key driver of the national economy.

“Kawader will also help Bahrain’s talented tech professionals build rewarding career paths that utilise their skills, develop their talent, support their professional growth, and empower them to realise their full potential.”

The platform will connect local talent with opportunities within the kingdom as well as abroad, through Tamkeen’s Global Ready Talent programme.

According to Tamkeen, future planning is underway to expand the scope of the initiative to cover other industries and sectors in the future.

“The new portal is a reflection of Tamkeen’s commitment to enabling Bahrainis to become employees of choice in the labour market, in line with its main objectives,” Ms Mofeez added.

Individuals with related skills and experience, specialising in ICT, can now register on the platform by creating a profile and uploading their CVs and companies are able to post relevant job vacancies.

Kawader is the latest of Tamkeen’s initiatives to support the professional development of Bahrainis.

To date, it has introduced 16 new programmes, including the Global Ready Talent Programme, which has enabled around 60 Bahrainis to train within 12 global companies at their headquarters.

For more details and to register, visit kawader.tamkeen.bh

Kawader will connect Bahraini job-seekers with technology-focused roles and employers