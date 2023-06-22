The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has supported the training and employment of more than 8,000 Bahrainis and 2,500 enterprises since the beginning of this year. This was revealed at a Tamkeen board meeting for the year yesterday where the directors reviewed the performance of the second quarter as well as the progress of work.Chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa reiterated that the organisation’s efforts during this period focused around developing a range of initiatives and support offerings to meet national aspirations, in line with recent government announcements.

“Tamkeen is an integral part of the government’s support system to the private sector, which continues to play a key role in economic development, private sector empowerment and enhancing the competitiveness of national talent both locally and internationally,” he said.Chief executive Maha Mofeez added: “Tamkeen has made important strides in achieving its strategic priorities for the year by focusing on the creation of quality jobs, especially in the technology sector, and supporting economic development by encouraging innovation, and empowering businesses to improve their productivity and enhance their access to a wide range of innovative solutions and financing options.”

Since January 2023, Tamkeen has supported the training of more than 4,000 Bahrainis and the employment of more than 4,500, according to a statement.A total of 2,500 enterprises of various sizes, representing a wide range of sectors, have been supported by Tamkeen as of the end of May this year, bringing the total number since Tamkeen’s establishment to more than 74,000.Tamkeen’s support for foreign-owned companies through enterprise and human capital support programes makes up 4.85 per cent of the total support for enterprises over the past years.

The fund supports these companies to create quality job opportunities for Bahrainis.The board was also briefed on current training initiatives, including the graduation of several batches through programmes facilitated by partnerships with General Assembly, a technology and software engineering leader, as well as courses on cybersecurity, held in partnership with the SANS Institute.

