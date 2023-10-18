Banks in the GCC are set for strong upward growth trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending, says a new report by EY.

Predicting that GCC banks will remain resilient in 2023, the EY MENA H1 2023 Banking Report says the outlook for the region has been strengthened by robust oil and gas prices and a major boost in non-oil activity, which has also supported credit demand. Other prominent trends dominating the banking sector include robust fiscal condition, government investments, an anticipated improvement in the global economic landscape and technological advancements.

Meanwhile, inflation is likely to subside due to higher interest rates.

It notes that the region experienced a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth with a 30 per cent surge in net profits and a 12.2pc increase in net assets.

Meanwhile, YoY returns on equity recorded a rise of 6.18pc, and the net interest margin grew by 0.2pc.

This robust performance extended to the region’s banks, which witnessed an 18.8pc growth in operating income.

Total deposits have increased by 6.08pc, and the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) is up by 5.43pc.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) are expected to remain at the current levels in 2023, with banks adopting a selective approach to lending.

Regulatory oversight will be in the spotlight this year with the ongoing implementation of Basel IV regulations and a heightened focus on battling financial crime, electronic know your customer (eKYC) processes, anti-money laundering (AML) and cybersecurity.

The industry can also expect further acceleration of financial market infrastructure initiatives such as EKYC platforms and open banking initiatives across the GCC to continue.

“With limited effect to the ongoing banking industry crisis in the US and Europe, the GCC banking sector has undergone a fundamental transformation and is now pursuing a strong upward trajectory, boosted by an increasing demand for lending, says EY Mena financial services leader Charlie Alexander.

“This development is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s overall economic growth amidst ongoing economic diversification drives. Another positive trend is the pursuit of net-zero roadmaps by most GCC countries, which has led to a rise in the demand for sustainable finance, a key enabler of the transition to clean energy.”

Digital transformation is the future of the Mena banking sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the financial services industry in the region, bringing faster and more personalised banking services through chatbots. Among other priority areas are digital banking, mobile payments, open banking, tokenisation, digital currencies, blockchain and sustainable finance. Banks are also developing new customer experience initiatives aimed at shifting competition away from products to lifestyle banking. This includes introducing chatbots and loyalty programmes, in addition to leveraging the latest customer analytics tools to improve their offerings.

“Over the past six months, we have seen an accelerated adoption of growth of digital transformation and implementation of robust risk management practices in the region, which should not be forgotten in the frenzy of growth,” says EY Mena banking and capital markets leader Houssam Itani.

“Financial institutions are also increasing their transparency and disclosure of environmental and social risks and impacts. The evolving regulatory environment is expected to open the door for measured growth which balances innovation and financial resilience.”

