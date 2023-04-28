RIYADH — The sales of the Saudi productive families supported by the Social Development Bank (SDB) exceeded SR13 billion in 2022.



According to the annual report of the National Transformation Program, the number of workers in the productive families sector in Saudi Arabia reached 104,000 and they have received more than SR2 billion in government aid.



The SDB has launched an initiative to promote the products of productive families, who are empowered and supported by the bank, to highlight the extent of its contributions and the areas it provides support to create a vibrant and productive society.



SDB's initiatives and contributions also focus on diversifying vocational and craft paths, while emphasizing the role of productive families in the development of local products.



They also aim to support and promote the products of such families in different regions of Saudi Arabia by spreading awareness of the contributions of productive families, as well as enhancing the quality of their products, which are characterized by local culture.

