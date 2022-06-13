More than 250 district cooling industry experts will be in Dubai for the Mena District Cooling Projects Conference 2022 which is being held from June 14 to 15.

A key event for the region, Mena District Cooling Projects Conference will be attended by officials of civic bodies such as municipalities, utility providers, utility operators, contractors, sub-contractors, materials suppliers, consultants, engineers, regulatory bodies and developers, said the event organisers.

According to experts, the district cooling market in the Middle East is projected to hit $15 billion by 2027, thanks to the rapid growth in dense cities and communities within Mena region, thus raising the number of upcoming district cooling projects.

This rapid growth has also led to the need for upgrading existing plants with digital transformation and energy retrofits, they stated.

Furthermore, district cooling operators are in a continuous pursuit to streamline their processes to facilitate efficient growth, profitability, and progress.

The conference will see experts discuss amjor topics including the future landscape of district cooling in Mena region and the modernisation of district cooling plants as well as ways to overcome the challenges in energy management of district cooling and challenges in construction of a district cooling plant.

The focus will also be on digital transformation in district cooling that includes key issue such as – the digitalisation of district cooling plants to drive financial and operational competitiveness; joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions in district cooling industry and lots of new project announcements and updates on existing district cooling projects, they added.

