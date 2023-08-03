The Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that the summer season will enter its final stages with the entry of the klebin season on August 11, which is considered the last season in which temperatures rise and intensify, reports Al-Rai daily.

The center said in a press statement, Tuesday, that the klebin season lasts 13 days, which is the boundary between high temperature and moderate weather.

He pointed out that this season is characterized by intense heat from the rays of the sun, but at the same time the humidity increases in the atmosphere, which contributes to a decrease in temperatures with the blowing of the south and southeast winds.

