A study at Bahrain University (UoB), which is the first of its kind in the field of aerodynamics, concluded that the development of certain parts of the wing section of the aircraft contributes to reducing fuel consumption by about 12 per cent, as well as air resistance and increasing air capacity lift, especially in civil and cargo flights.

The study presented by Mechanical Engineering PhD student Ibrahim Kamal Siddiq was a continuation of his obtaining a PhD in the programme, and was titled: “The Effect of Adding the Roughness Pattern on a Section of the Wing of NACA 4412 Aircraft and Its Effect on Aerodynamic Properties.”The study aimed to develop certain parts of the wing section of the aircraft with specific heights, to obtain the best aerodynamic properties in the standard flight mode of commercial aviation, and at several speeds and angles of air direction.

The doctoral dissertation examined several digital hypotheses through a programme that simulates real flight conditions, CFD programme Ansys Fluent and the process of verifying these hypotheses was also carried out through a special wind tunnel in the mechanical engineering laboratory at UoB.The thesis recommended the manufacture of a low-cost thin film with the pattern and thickness referred to in the study, and installing it in the wing section of the aircraft to reduce fuel consumption.

