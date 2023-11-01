Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, VM, a visitor from Gaza, now finds herself stranded in Dubai, a world away from her family and daughters back in the war-torn Strip. "May the Almighty protect my daughters, family, and my people back in Gaza;" this has been her fervent prayer, continuously pleading for the safety and well-being of her loved ones.

VM and her son travelled to the UAE on September 20 for their yearly visit to VM's mother and sister in Dubai, while her daughters stayed back in Gaza. However, what was supposed to be a joyful family gathering took a nightmarish turn due to the escalating conflict in Gaza. Despite VM's initial plan to return to Gaza in mid-October, the border closure has forced her to remain in the UAE.

Separated from her daughters and grandchildren, VM's concern and prayers for their safety grow with each passing moment. Internet disruptions and weak phone connectivity have left her in a state of uncertainty about the well-being of her family. "The war has severed communication lines, making it nearly impossible for me to connect with my daughters and relatives in Gaza," added the worried mother.

News from back home has been distressing. “In every conversation we have with people back home, we learn about someone passing away,” said VM.

Over 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

Over 20 deaths in family

"I have received news of approximately 20 family members who have lost their lives in this conflict," shared VM. Many acquaintances have also died in this war. She went on to explain that her daughters, while physically safe, are grappling with feelings of sadness, despair, and stress.

“My eldest daughter is pregnant. I cannot express the emotional and physical stress she is undergoing right now,” said VM.

Moving from one shelter to another

Her family is spread across the Gaza Strip's Nuseirat camp, Rimal, Sabra, and Zeitoun, and has been forced to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in camps and schools. "The homes of my family members are deserted as they are moving from one temporary shelter to another, leaving behind the remains of their shattered lives," said VM, adding that the bombings destroyed many houses. "My house in the Nuseirat camp has suffered a massive damage, leaving us with no roof over our head in Gaza,” said VM.

Hardships faced by relatives

The Rafah border, which is crucial for essential supplies, is now closed by international authorities and allowing only limited passage of essential supplies, worsening the already severe conditions in Gaza. "This blockage adds immense difficulty to an already challenging situation that is limiting access to resources, increasing the hardships faced by the people."

When VM travelled to the UAE in September, the trip from Gaza was stressful, lasting more than 30 hours. At every checkpoint in Egypt, she faced a lot of paperwork and challenges.

As the war rages on, destroying homes and lives in Gaza, VM hopes and prays it will soon end. VM is holding onto hope, praying for her family's safety, and wishing for the day she can reunite with her daughters.

